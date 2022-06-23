Mrs. Versey Cobbin Spears, the daughter of Debrah Cobbin and Rev. Nathan Hall, was born July 13, 1976 in Houston, Texas.
Versey accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Will P. Fortune and Rev. Curtis R. Lucas. Later in life, Versey became a member of the Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Robert Simpson, Jr.
Versey attended Lamar Consolidated School District from Pre-K until 12th grade. After graduating, she became a manager for McDonalds for four years. She furthered her education and started at Wharton Junior College. Her major was education. She obtained her degree and teaching certification. She was hired as a teacher at Tri County Headstart and was employed there for seven years. She then started working for Baker-Ripley for seven years.
Versey loved her husband, children, grandchildren, family, extended family and friends.
Her earthly life’s journey concluded on June 18, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her grandpa Herman William Sr., aunt Carol Cobbin, uncles Charles Davis, Herman William Jr. and Clarence Cobbin, grandma Odessa Williams, and other daddy Sherman Williams.
Versey leaves to cherish her memories her husband Clyde Spears III, children Destiny Griffin, Charles Smith, Devon Davis, and Clyde Spears IV, grandchildren Ahriyah Nicole Woods and Armani Nichole Woods, mother Debrah Cobbin, father Rev. Nathan Hall, sisters Sonya (Ike) Clayton, Ora (Eric) Toliver, Alicia Hall, Sheila Hall, Carla Espinosa, Embra Freeman and Alice Jones, brothers Darrel (Jackie) Cobbin Sr., Amia Hall, Jarvis Hall, Nathaniel Hall, Sherman (Stephanie) Jones, Jaylon (Virginia) Jones, grandmother Ora Lee Cobbin-Davis, aunts Versey (Roy) Greenwood, Rita Cobbin and Anita Cobbin, uncles Wallace (Reese) Davis and Edwin (Fretta) Cobbin, godmother Leora Harris, mother in law Brenda Spears, father in law Clyde Spears II, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
A service celebrating Versey’s life will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11am at Pilgrim Journey Baptist Church. Visitation is scheduled from 10am-11am. Interment will follow in Murphy Jones Cemetery.
