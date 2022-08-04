Vera Frances Becan, 87, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at her home in Rosenberg after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. She was born February 4, 1935 in Rosenberg to John and Frances Chovanec. Vera was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and worked as a Nurse until her retirement.
Survivors include 7 children, Frances Becan, Allen Becan and wife Arlene, Alfred Becan, Veronica Dash and husband Jeffrey, Joey Becan, Patrick Becan, Samuel Becan and wife Carol, brother, Ben Chovanec, sister, Otillie Matocha, 13 grandchildren, Joshua and Ashley Becan, Sarah, Hannah, Daniel and David Becan, Timothy Dash and wife Rachel, Christopher and Katherine Dash, , Zachary, Blaise, Malachi and Ezekiel Becan, Justin and Jacob DeLeon and one great grandchild on the way, Baby Dash. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Al Becan and brother, Johnnie Chovanec.
A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Beasley with burial to follow in West Gethsemane Gardens in Rosenberg. Fathers Bill Bartniski and Orin Halepeska will officiate. Visitation will be Monday evening, August 8, 2022 from 5-8:00 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
