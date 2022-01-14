Vanessa L. Hrnicko, 64, of Richmond, Texas passed away on January 12, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on November 22, 1957 in Wharton, Texas Eugene and Isabel (Supak) Sulak. Her hobbies included fishing, cooking, tending to her garden and canning veggies. This loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend will be missed.
In addition to her parents, Vanessa is preceded in death by her husband, Randy Hrnicko; and her brother, Vernon Sulak.
Survivors include her daughter, Ellison Klepac and husband, Bradley; grandchildren, Luke & Landon Klepac; siblings, Bonnie Gerken and husband, Danny and Karen Todd and her husband, W.C.; sister-in-law, Kathleen Sulak; mother-in-law, Ellen Hrnicko; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
For those wishing, please consider making a donation to Houston Hospice – El Campo, 1102 N. Mechanic Street, El Campo, Texas 77437.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.