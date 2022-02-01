Vallie Marie Teykl of Needville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on January 29, 2022 in Sugarland, Texas at the age of 88.
Vallie was born on February 6, 1933, in Oldenberg, Texas in Fayette County and in 1942 moved to Fort Bend County near Damon, Texas, with her family.
Vallie went to School in Woodrow School near Damon and later to Jane Long and Richmond High School and graduated from Needville High School in 1951. In 1952, Vallie married her high school sweetheart, Donald Teykl, and spent 38 years together until his death.
Vallie loved to work in her yard, tending to her plants, hanging baskets and pot plants. She also loved to sew and make quilts for all of her children and grandchildren.
Vallie had many names which included Mom, Mama, Mother, Mama T, Mother Bear, but most of all loved to hear all the little grandchildren and great grandchildren call out Hi Granny Vallie!
Vallie was preceded in death by her parents, Bennie and Clara Hartman Liebscher, her Husband of 38 years, Donald Teykl, her son Kim Patrick Teykl, her brothers Benjiman (Buddy) and Audrey (Dicker) Liebscher, sisters, Marciel Bailey and Bernice Broz, brother in laws Fred Bailey and Joe Broz, her in-laws, Louis and Opal Teykl, Iris and Gilbert Duesterhoft and L. B. “Buddy” Anderson.
Vallie is survived by her sons, Don Allen Teykl and wife Jane, Phillip Ray Teykl and wife, Diane, Murray Scott Teykl and wife Susan and daughter in law, Janice Teykl, Grandchildren, Keli Smith and husband Ronny, Amber Farrell, Todd Teykl and wife, Rachel, Teri Garrett and husband, Werth, Kristi Klemstein and husband Chantz, Klayton Teykl, Monty Teykl and wife, Maegan, step grandchildren Cristy Jenkins and friend Chris Fincher and Jennifer Pyka and husband, Richard, Great Grandchildren Makala Smith, Faith Farrell, Cade and Logan Teykl, Layton and Weston Reed, Luke Garrett, Colt, Kace and Kody Klemstein and step great grandchildren Dylan Jenkins, Zana Fincher, Zach Fincher, Levi and Rylee Pyka, and Jett and Jace Garrett.
Vallie is also survived by a brother, Aurelius (Preacher) Liebscher, sister-in-law, Sally Anderson and brother-in-law, Louis Teykl and wife, Brenda.
To fill out Vallie’s large family there were three special pets, Kitsy, Candy and Angel.
Pall Bearers are Ronny Smith, Todd Teykl, Cade Teykl, Werth Garrett, Klayton Teykl, Chantz Klemstein and Monty Teykl.
For those wishing, please consider making a donation to St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church – Building Fund or to the Needville Youth Fair.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 12:00 p.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 at St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Needville. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
