Funeral services for Tyler Mitchell, 21, of Brookshire will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home with interment following at Fulshear Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
He was born on June 10, 2000 in Houston, TX. and he passed away on May 11, 2022 in Houston, TX.
Tyler is preceded in death by his grandmother, Julia Hernandez; grandfather, Jessie Hernandez Sr. and great grandmother, Johnnie Mitchell.
Tyler is survived by his loving parents, Megan and Jessie Hernandez Jr.; siblings, Xander, Jessie III, Michaela, Kolby, Maddison, Jaime, Felisha; aunts and uncles, Lisa and Mark, Julie and Jamie, Donna, Camille and Keith, Loretta and Joe, Scott and Nancy, Mike and Monica, Elizabeth and Emerico, Linda and Manuel, Lupe and Eddie, Janie and Jose, TJ and wife, and Jerone; grandparents, Deedy and great grandmother, Aline Watson. He also leaves behind one niece and nephew and numerous cousins, friends, and extended family.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Mitchell family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.