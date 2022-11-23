It is with great sadness Troy Darrell Bogle passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 11, 2022 with his wife by his side.
Troy worked for Imperial Sugar from August 1976 until the company closed in June of 2003.
He then worked for Richmond State School in the electrical department for 10 years until retirement.
Troy leaves behind his loving wife of 30 years Lizabeth and his adoring daughter Nicole Barnes and husband John Barnes, brother David and wife Karen from Virginia and nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial/Mass on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 12 p.m., The Mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 514 Carlisle St., Rosenberg, TX.
