Toribio Barela passed away peacefully at his home May 22, 2023. Toribio (“Toby,” as his friends called him), was born April 16, 1936 to Ynes and Refugia “Cuca” Barela in Eagle Lake, Texas. He loved his hometown of Eagle Lake, where he played football and was awarded The School Spirit Award. It was in Eagle Lake where he met the love of his life, Bernice Kocich. They were married in 1956 and would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary July 29. They moved to Rosenberg, Texas in 1956 and later to Houston to be closer to their son and his wife. Toribio loved playing the guitar, listening to music, and coaching many Little League Baseball teams as well as his beloved Rosenberg Babe Ruth Baseball team, which he took to the State Babe Ruth Championship in 1980! Toribio was a hard-working man who put his family first. He obtained his Texas Real Estate license and worked part-time at Rosenberg Carpet for many years, in addition to working full-time for the Texas Department of Transportation as a district foreman for 35 years before he retired in 1993, where he would enjoy the rest of his life with his family. Toribio is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Joe Barela. He is survived by his wife, Bernice Barela, his son and his wife, Michael and Carole Barela; his sister, Ramona Garcia; his brother and his wife, Simon and Virginia Barela; his sister-in-law, Elvera Barela; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10 am, with visitation at 9:30 — 10 am at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd, Rosenberg, Texas 77471. Remembrances may be made by donating to your favorite charity in Toribio’s name.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
