Tommye Frances Clements Slone
August 10,1935 – April 5, 2023
Funeral Services for Tommye Slone are set for 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 502 S 5th Street, Richmond, TX 77469, with a Graveside Service following at Morton Cemetery, Richmond, TX 77469.
Visitation will be 5 — 7:00 PM Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors Chapel, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471.
Tommye Frances Clements Slone passed away April 5, 2023, at the age of 87 years old.
Tommye was born in Cedar Lane, Texas, the youngest child of parents Ira Russell Clements, Sr, and Flora Hamilton Clements. She attended Van Vleck High School and was actively involved in her high school band, being a twirler, and later drum major. She was also a proud member of the girls’ basketball team. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Bay City where she met her future husband, Charles.
Tommye attended Baylor University, and after her marriage to Charles in 1954, transferred to the University of Texas, where she completed her degree in education and began teaching history in Round Rock, Texas. She also, later, obtained a master’s degree in both guidance and counseling, and library science.
Tommye moved to Richmond with her family in 1959 and shortly thereafter began her education and library administration career with Lamar Consolidated School District where she remained until retirement. Tommye served on various library committees and was initiated into the Epsilon Omega Chapter of Delta Kappa Society International, a women educators society, in 1979. She served as Chapter President 2008-2010.
Tommye was a member of First Baptist Church of Richmond where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, played piano for the children’s choir, and later assisted in the church library. She was a devoted follower of Christ.
Tommye was preceded in death by her husband Charles Renfro Slone, her parents, her sister Alyne Clements Howard, and her brother Ira Russell Clements, Jr.
Tommye is survived by her two children, Bruce Slone and wife, Elise Slone; and daughter Brenda Coats and husband, Douglas Coats.Tommye is further survived by nine grandchildren, Amber Manes and husband, Carl Manes, Adam Slone, Matthew Jungers and wife, Dr. Blair Mockler, Shelby Jungers, Madeline Woelfel, Katherine Huck and husband, Barron Huck, Tyler Coats and wife Whitney, Travis Coats, Kaci Gibson, and husband Tyler Gibson. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and 14 great grandchildren.
Memorials may be given in her memory to First Baptist Church, 502 S 5th Street, Richmond, TX 77469.
Condolence messages may be written for the Slone family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
