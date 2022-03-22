Timothy Lee Schumann, 61, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in his sister Rebecca’s home in the small county town of Moulton, Texas. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 10:30-11:30 am followed by a Rosary. A Funeral Mass in his honor will follow at 12:00 pm, with Father David Angelino, officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery Latium, Texas at 4:00pm.
Tim was born on December 15, 1960 to Robert and Alice (Pisklak) Schumann, in Richmond Texas. He was the oldest son with 2 older sisters, 2 younger sisters and finally, a younger brother. Tim was a member of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, where he served as an altar boy until he was taller than the priest. He attended Lakeview Elementary, Dulles Jr. High, and graduated in 1980 from Dulles High School, Stafford, Texas. Tim was a lifetime member of the Fort Bend County Fair Association and the Knights of Columbus 4204 Outside Guard for the Council. He was also a member of Sartartia 4-H, and Fort Bend FFA where he received many honors including Grand Champion Steer at the Fort Bend County Fair, and Texas 4-H Gold Star Award, landing him in a spot of “ Who’s Who” in American High Schools. Tim attended Wharton County Junior College, and Sam Houston State, studying agriculture. He went home to work the farm and grow his vegetables for his business “Country Boy Treasures.” He also worked at Imperial Sugar, Connor’s Pecans, and drove a truck delivering aviation casework at major airports across the country for Volume Millwork Inc. It might have taken him days extra due to him stopping a thousand times to talk to farmers and take pictures of crops. He loved the land and farming. Tim was self-employed as a farmer. He also harvested pecans for many people in the Fort Bend, and surrounding counties. Tim was a business man, always looking for tractors or equipment for others. He also enjoyed barbequing and boiling crawfish. Tim always had to perfect every recipe.
Tim never married, but adored all of his nieces and nephews. He took them for tractor rides, which became long hours due to him plowing the ground. He always had a Christmas gift for them and enjoyed spent time telling them stories.
Tim is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice Schumann, brother-in-law Keith Brooks, grandparents; Emil and Rosie Pisklak, and Max, Hattie and Anna Schumann, and great uncle Paul E. Schumann. Also, uncles and aunts; Ben and Margaret Tydlacka, Dorothy Richie, Herbert and Frances Schumann, Max and Hilda Schumann and William and Delores Schumann. Cousins, Mary Lynn George, Margaret Ann Keith, Ruthie Barron, and Patsy Blackburn.
Tim is survived by Sisters; Debbie Brooks of College Station, Rebecca Braeuer and husband Ron of Moulton, Sandy Turner and husband Glenn of Sugar Land, Kathleen Neuland and husband Ted of Magnolia and brother Jeff Schumann and wife Stephanie of Richmond.
Nephews and nieces; Richard Brooks, Joseph (Noelia) Maxey, Colleen (Arnold) Pubchara, Pamela Maxey, Nick (Kathleen) Turner, Cameron Turner, Meghan Neuland, Jordan (Trey) Merkel, and Sara Schumann
Great nephews and nieces; Danny Hernandez, Ynez Maxey, Cole Pilat, Marley Shini, Ava, Will, Charlie and Evelynn Pubchara, and Elizabeth Allen as well as many cousins.
Please consider donations to Hospice of South Texas.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of South Texas for their unwavering devotion and assistance. A special thanks to Rosa Villegas of Gonzales for her care and dedication to Tim these last few months as a caregiver.
“And, on the 8th day God made a farmer.”
Express condolences at PhillipsandLuckey.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.