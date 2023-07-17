It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Thomas Hollowell, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Born on July 10, 1941, Thomas was a beacon of kindness and a friend to all he met. He sadly departed from this life on July 7, 2023.
Known for his friendly and compassionate nature, Thomas never met a stranger. He was always quick to share a laugh and a smile, leaving a lasting impression of warmth and kindness on everyone he encountered. His loyalty and humor were characteristics that set him apart, and his magnetic personality will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his dedicated wife, Connie Hollowell, his loving daughters, Naomi Way and Jamie Jagla, and his treasured granddaughters, Aspen and Laurel Way. Each of them were dear to his heart and they feel his loss keenly. Despite their grief, they take comfort in knowing that his legacy of compassion and kindness towards both people and animals will live on in their memories and actions.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in honor of Thomas Hollowell on August 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM at The Bridge Church (802 Brooks Street
Sugar Land, TX 77478)
This will be an occasion to remember the joy, laughter, and love that Thomas brought into our lives. As we gather to mourn his loss, we will also celebrate the rich, full life he lived and the many ways he touched our hearts.
Thomas's compassionate spirit and joyful demeanor will continue to inspire us. His memory will forever remind us to be kinder to one another, to laugh a little louder, and to cherish the moments we share with our loved ones. We take comfort in knowing that the light of his love will continue to shine brightly in our hearts until we meet again.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.