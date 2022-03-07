Thomas Dwight Hopkins

Thomas (Tom) Hopkins, age 76, of Sugar Land, Texas went to be with the Lord on February 12, 2022.
Tom was born February 21, 1945 in Bellville, Texas, to James and Carla Hopkins. He graduated from Silsbee High School in Silsbee, Texas, and earned both a BBA and MBA from Lamar University.
During the Vietnam War, Tom served honorably in the US Army. He later went on to a successful career as a Certified Public Accountant, working with companies in California, Wisconsin, and Texas.
Tom was a former board member of the New Territory Homeowners Improvement District and a proud officer of American Legion Post 271. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, fellowshipping with his Sunday School class, and Spanish language lessons.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lou, son Benjamin, and siblings Helen Case and Joe Hopkins. He is survived by his son Samuel, brother James Jr., grandchildren Elijah, Naomi, Josiah, and Levi, many nieces and nephews, and a wonderful community of friends.
Memorial Services will be held Friday, March 11th, 11:00 am at Sugar Creek Baptist Church in Sugar Land.
