Theresa Annette Hackstedt Schultz passed away peacefully April 12, 2022, after a short stay in at the SPJST Nursing Home. She was 82 years old. Theresa was born May 10, 1939, to Isa Mahlmann Hackstedt and Henry C. Hackstedt in Fort Bend County, where she lived her entire life. She was a life-long member of Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville, Texas, and had served on the Church Consistory and volunteered with the Senior Citizens group in past years.
Theresa was well known in the community for her service and leadership. She was the first woman to be elected to the Needville Independent School District’s Board of Education and served for several terms. As a volunteer club leader with Fort Bend 4-H, she was deeply involved with the Fort Bend County Fair and the Needville Youth Fair for a number of years.
Theresa retired from the United States Postal Service after working as a rural mail carrier for 27 years. In her retirement, she enjoyed travelling and her grandchildren. An avid gardener, it wasn’t unusual to see her on her Kybota tractor or lawn mower working in her yard and tending her garden and beloved day lilies.
One of Theresa’s great joys was to host family celebrations at her home for every birthday and holiday. Her constant companion was her camera. She loved taking pictures at family gatherings and when travelling, which she then inserted into numerous photo albums. In later years, she surrounded herself with a group of friends that she dubbed The Golden Girls. “The Girls” loved to get together to play dominoes, go out to eat and enjoy fellowship with each other.
Theresa was a devoted mother and aunt. She is survived by daughter, Cheryl Schultz Lewis and husband, William “Bill” Lewis; son, Dana C. Schultz and wife Sherrie Rybarski Schultz; son, Sterling C. Schultz and fiancé Christina Brach; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Grandchildren are Adam and Lauren Lewis, Taylor Lewis, Ashley and Jacob Jablonski, and Dylan Schultz. She has two great-granddaughters, Payton Elizabeth Jablonski and Cooper Marie Jablonski.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Isa Hackstedt; and her brother, Glenn Hackstedt.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
For those wishing, please consider making a donation to Immanuel Evangelical Church in Needville.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
