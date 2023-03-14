Theodore Joseph Stavinoha of Rosenberg, known as Ted to all who he knew and loved, departed this world March 11, 2023, at the age of 62. Ted was born November 21, 1960, in Washington, D.C.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jodie and Mary Jane Stavinoha.
He is survived by his siblings Tece Stavinoha Stark, John Stavinoha, Jamie Stavinoha, Pete Stavinoha, and Dan Stavinoha, as well as four nephews, two nieces, six great-nephews, six great-nieces, numerous cousins, and his beloved dog, Lucy.
Ted was a gifted photographer and writer, as well as an avid sports fan. He covered high school games in Fort Bend County as well as Harris County, contributing numerous photos and articles over the years to the Houston Chronicle, Herald Coaster/Fort Bend Herald, and Katy Times.
He worked for the Houston Astros organization in the security department for several years, including the 2017 championship season. He especially loved showing his World Series ring to family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation (crohnscolitisfoundation.org) or Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands in Ted’s memory would be appreciated.
Per Ted’s wishes, services will be private.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.