Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Thelma Roberts Brown passed from this life on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in Sugar Land, Texas, at the age of 90. Thelma was born on May 29, 1932, in Sargent, Texas, to parents Noah McKinney Roberts and Lillie Reeves Roberts. Thelma married Glenn Brown on May 5, 1956, in Angleton, Texas. Glenn and Thelma made their home on their family farm in the Brown community in Needville, Texas, where they raised their three children. Her childhood experiences traveling and assisting her father with sharecropping equipped her with the skills and knowledge to raise her family. She worked tirelessly by cooking, canning, sewing, and being a wonderful homemaker to her husband and children while on the farm. As an active and faithful member of the Avenue N Church of Christ, she devoted her life to serving others while keeping the Lord first. She is preceded in death by her first husband Preston Yates, her husband of 61 years Glenn Brown, both her parents, her brother Elvin Roberts, sisters-in-law Carolyn and Sue Roberts. She is survived by a loving family which includes her three children: Kenneth Yates and wife Mary, Glenda Saman and husband Ronnie, Diana Robinson and husband Kenneth. Her grandchildren: Ronda Milic and husband Elvis, Michael Robinson and wife Kristy, Amanda Yates, Rachel Robinson. Great-grandchildren: Tristan and Weston Milic, Emily and Katelyn Robinson, Michaela Craddock and Noah Logwood. She is also survived by her brothers Drinnon Roberts, Pat Roberts and wife Rose, and a host of family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the Chapel at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home with Rick Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Beard Cemetery in Needville, Texas. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 5:00-8:00 pm in the Chapel at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home. Serving as Pall Bearers will be: Michael Robinson, Elvis Milic, Ryan Ringler, Wayne Roberts, Jeff Roberts, and Mark Roberts. The family would like to thank the caretakers at The Village at Sugar Land and Sahara Hospice for their exceptionally compassionate care.
