Funeral service for Thelma Lee Fitzgerald are scheduled for 12 Noon Thursday December 22, 2022, at Pilgrim Journey Missionary Baptist Church 2022 Williams Way Blvd Richmond, TX 77469. Burial in Murphy-Jones Cemetery FM 762 Cemetery Road Richmond, TX Ms. Fitzgerald passed away at the age of 84. Final arrangements are entrusted to the care of Gooden Funeral Home 1716 Avenue E Rosenberg, TX 77471 PH: 281-342-9169 Website: www.goodenfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Thelma Fitzgerald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.