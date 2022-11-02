Thelma F. Callender

Thelma Florene Kennelly Callender, 99, of Katy, Texas, was welcomed by her Heavenly Father on Saturday, October 29, 2022. She was born on Christmas Day in 1922, the daughter of the predeceased Mr. Fred Andrew and Mrs. Sallie Brown Kennelly of Rosenberg, Texas. She is preceded in death also by her siblings, Clyde Brown Kennelly of Rosenberg, Andrew Kennelly of Houston, Shirley Kennelly of Rosenberg; Jessie Mae Kennelly Skinner of Rosenberg and Maybelle Rice of Rosenberg; as well as a son, John Randall “Randy” Callender; and her husband, John “Dude” Callender.
Thelma leaves behind her daughter, Connie Callender Lindsay and her husband, Col. (R) Gaylord “Bud” Lindsay, III; son, Doyle Gene Callender and his wife Kay of Katy; grandchildren, Cambrey Dori Lindsay Kyle Jenkins Callender and wife Megan, and John Kennelly Callender and wife Catherine; great grandchildren, Lola Ren Baccus, Case Jenkins Callender, Caitlin Susan Callender, Minoa Caelum Baccus, and Avery Callender.
Thelma’s ancestors were one of the original families to come to the state of Texas, a group known now as “Austin’s Old 300.” Therefore, she was a member of the Austin’s Old 300 Club. Thelma was born and grew up in Brown Community, Texas, and later moved to Rosenberg in her childhood years, where she resided until 1982, when she moved to Katy, Texas.
Thelma attended Rosenberg High School, home of the Brahmas, where she was elected “Most Popular” by her Brahma senior classmates. After graduation, she attended the University of Texas, and soon, Thelma met the love of her life, John “Dude” Ferman Callender of Bedias, Texas. They were married on September 18, 1942. Soon after their marriage, Dude joined the U.S. Army and was sent to Europe during World War II. During his tour under Patton’s Third Army in Europe, Thelma was blessed with their first child, John Randall Callender. Soon after the war, Dude returned and they were blessed with two more children, Connie Gail Callender and Doyle Gene Callender.
Along with raising her three active children, Thelma was an avid gardener and loved her flowers; she spent time in the Rosenberg Garden Club. She was also a bridge club member and enjoyed hosting many bridge parties over the years. Her dedication to raising her kids and dedication to Dude was primary.
Thelma was well known for her sense of humor. She was known to play many jokes and pranks on anyone she knew. She was very well known for playing her April Fool’s Day jokes. She was always successful in getting her family members, even when they thought they were on guard. She was very believable. Like her husband, Dude, she loved a good prank.
She was a real family oriented woman who loved her family. She was proud of every family member and stood tall for each and every one. She was always interested in what they were doing or where they were. She had a great capacity for love and we all as her family members had a deep abiding love for her. She will be missed by us all.
Thelma resided at her home in Katy, Texas for the last 40 years until her passing. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of her entire family, but forever in the Heavens as she holds Dude’s hand, as they together make the angels laugh.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Katy’s First United Methodist Church, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday with Dr. Charles Wisdom officiating. Interment in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg, Texas.
Funeral services held under the direction of
Schmidt Funeral Home
1508 East Avenue, Katy, Texas 77493, (281) 391-2424
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.