Terry P. Garcia (Teresa)

December 10,1938 to September 4, 2022
Loving and wonderful Daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother — a woman who loved well and was well-loved; Terry P. Garcia took her last breath and slipped away
to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, September4, 2022, at the age of 83.
Terry was the second to the youngest of 10 children. Born to Jacinto and Virginia Perez, in Kendleton, Texas on December 10,1938.
She was a very close and caring wife to her Husband of 62 years Juan M. Garcia, who has preceded her in death in June of 2019.
Also precededing her in death were Daughter Cayla Rae Garcia,
both of her Parents Virginia And Jacinto Perez, seven siblings brother- Pete Perez,
Sisters- Edubigen Gonzales, Natividad Arredondo, Connie Vargas
Ruth Castillo, Francica Perez and Josie Gonzalez
She is survived by her son Samuel Garcia,
Daughters Virginia Castillo husband Eugene,
Beth Ramirez husband Frank,
Her Granchildren
Delanie Castillo,
John Nicholas Castillo wife Janie,
Luis Ramirez wife Hope,
Cera Villarreal husband Joshua,
Leann Ramirez,
11 great grandchildren,
One Brother Ezekiel Perez, and one
Sister Mary Capetillo
She also leaves behind
Numerous nieces and nephews.
She will greatly be missed by all.
Memorial Service pending.
Breanna Compean
Funeral Director
1223 Sixth St.
Rosenberg, TX 77471
