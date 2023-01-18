It is with deep sorrow we lay to rest Terry N. Turney Sr. of Rosenberg Texas on January 7th, 2023. He is survived by Patricia Turney, his daughter Kimberly Turney, son Terry Turney Jr., his wife Michele and their four children Garrett, Dillon, Cole, and Blake. Services and ceremony to be announced at a later date.
