Funeral services for Teresa Lara, 72, of Richmond will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment following at San Gabriel Annex Cemetery
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She was born on August 14, 1949 and she passed away on February 18, 2022 in Richmond, TX.
Teresa is preceded in death by her parents, Aciano Lara and Ramona Ortiz Lara; brother, Aciano Lara Jr.; nephew, Harley Davidson Reed; great nephew, Logan Shane Foster; niece, Amber Ashley Lara and brother-in-law, Johnny Martinez.
She is survived by her siblings, Cruzsita Lara Reed and family, Marcela Lara and family, Josephina Lara Dolezal and family, Steven Earl Lara and family, Rebecca Lara Martinez and family, Daisy Lara Lopez and family, Jack Lara and family, Miguel Lara and family and our very very dear friend, Jesse Trigo.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Lara family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
