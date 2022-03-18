Teodulo Jose Rios Jr., 85, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Bryan. He was born April 12, 1936, in Kingsville to Teodulo and Angelita Rios. Teodulo was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church in Houston and worked as purchasing manager for Texas Instruments until his retirement.
Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Jane Rios, 4 children, Michael Joseph Rios and wife Dolores, William Ray Rios and wife Irma, Catherine Marie Rios Howard and husband Clifford, Anthony Mark Rios and wife Melanie, brother, Juan “Johnny” Manuel Rios, 12 grandchildren; Efrain Rios and wife Julia, Jennifer Cantu, William Rios and wife Sarah, Mitchell Rios and wife Melinda, Stephanie Goodrich and husband Jason, Thomas Rios and wife Ivy, Karyssa Baethge and husband Chris, Corinne Howard, Cameron Howard, Colton Howard, Antonio Rios and Jacquelyn Rios, and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and 6 siblings, Francisco Javier Rios, Maria Luisa Anzaldua, Evangeline Frank, Evlira Reyes, Raul Rios and Robert Lee Rios.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Deacon Joe Richard Trevino will officiate. The family will receive friends Monday evening, March 21, 2022 from 4-8 P.M. with a Rosary at 7:00 P.M.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
