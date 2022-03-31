Ted A. Baumgartner, 82, of Athens, Georgia died Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick M. Baumgartner, and mother, A. Marguerite Baumgartner.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Baumgartner of Athens, GA; children: Paula Baumgartner and Karla Baumgartner both of Athens, GA; siblings: William M. Baumgartner of Portland, OR, Karl H. Baumgartner of Richmond, TX and Barbara Baumgartner MacAlpine of Estes Park, CO.
Ted A. Baumgartner was born in Cushing, OK on June 18, 1939, and spent his entire childhood in Stillwater, OK, graduating from Stillwater High School in 1957.
Ted earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Oklahoma State University in 1961 and a Masters of Science degree from Southern Illinois University in 1962. He earned a Ph.D. degree from the University of Iowa in 1967.
Upon graduation he married Gloria L. Cody from Humboldt, Iowa. Ted and Gloria were married for 54 years.
In 1967 Ted joined the faculty at Indiana University and was promoted to the rank of professor in 1975. Ted joined the faculty at the University of Georgia in 1977 and retired in June of 2017 with an Emeritus status and 50 years of being a college professor in Exercise Science.
Ted had many noteworthy accomplishments in his life. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout by age 14.
He co-authored two textbooks which were in the 9th and 5th editions when he retired as an author. Ted started the Measurement in Physical Education and Exercise Science Journal. He was elected to the American Academy of Kinesiology and Physical Education. He received three honor awards (1989, 1999, 2007 and the Life Time Achievement award (2008) from his national professional association.
Ted was also the president of Athens Ballet Theater for 10 years.
At Ted's request a private graveside service will be held. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published on March 29, 2022
