Tammy Lynn Macek, 57, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on August 13th, 2022. She was born on January 4th, 1965 in Wharton Texas. She was a daddy’s girl through and through and never missed a chance to tag along with her daddy on a fishing trip. And when he was taken from her early in life, she was forever at a loss without him.
Tammy grew into a selfless and kindhearted person who stopped at nothing to help her friends and family. She found profound joy in bringing happiness to others. In fact, it seemed to be her mission in life to make others comfortable no matter the cost to herself. When someone needed a helping hand, she put both hands in without hesitation. Over the years, Tammy was instrumental in helping others who needed a place to call home as they got themselves back on their feet and provided stability for them until they could once again find their own path. Tammy put in many volunteer hours and gave freely of her time to Richmond State Supported Living Center, HLSR Horspitality Committee, and Lunches of Love, to name a few.
Tammy was involved in many rodeo and roping activities working for multiple associations across the state of Texas. If you wanted the job done right, you called in Tammy for the job. She took tremendous pride in her work for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Horse Show where her work led to many friendships that turned out to be more like family relationships. She was affiliated with and served on the Fort Bend County Fair Reunion Rodeo and Invitational Calf Roping Committees continuously for over 20 years and spent many years being a voice for the Team Roper’s Association announcing too many team ropings to count.
Tammy loved a good book and finding solitude in her home surrounded by her cats and dogs. She loved fiercely and she loved big. This loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend will truly be missed.
Tammy is preceded in death by her fathers, Henry Macek, Jr. and Ronnie Bean; and niece, Holly Macek.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Macek Bean; siblings, Pam Clayton, Jeff Macek (wife Tiffany), Randy Bean, and Ray Bean (wife Patty); nieces and nephews, Brandi Bermudes, Emily, Haley & Shelby Macek, Hunter, Macie & Rylie Bean; great nephew, Mozzy Sanchez; special friend, Teresa Wilson; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Flowers are welcomed, but for those that would like to make a donation please consider Lunches of Love or the Fort Bend Animal Shelter.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
