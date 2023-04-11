Talmage Blaine Hodges was born on November 26, 1935 to Benjamin Franklin and Ruby Hodges in Frankell, Texas. He grew up around Breckenridge, and went to work with his brother Frank at Harry Newton Construction building bridges throughout the Texas.
It was while building a bridge on SH 60 on the San Bernard River between Wallis and East Bernard, he found the love of his life Irene Starustka. They were married in 1952 at Guardian Angel Catholic Church in Wallis, and remained together for over 70 Years.
They had two children, a son Donald, and a daughter Debbie. The family moved around the state for various bridge jobs until the children started elementary school and they decided to settle in Wallis.
Talmage went to work at Allied Concrete in Rosenberg and remained there for almost 25 years, eventually becoming President and General Manager.
In the 1980s he started Hodges Ready Mix in Richmond (originally called H-K Ready Mix) and he and his son Donald operated the company for over 25 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family most of all, either travelling, hunting, fishing, snow skiing and ranching. He was a long time parishioner at Guardian Angel church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus for 50 years.
Later in life he suffered from COPD. He died on April 3, 2023 in Sugar Land, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Bernice, and brothers Joe and Frank Hodges.
He is survived by his lifelong partner Irene Hodges, his son Donald (Veronica) and daughter Debbie. Grandchildren Layla Christensen (Steve), Derek Hodges (Le’Ann), Brian Ortiz, and Jonathan (Katherine) and Great – Grandchildren Schyler, Tyler and Kacey Christensen, Charlotte Marie Ortiz, and Marielle and Carolina Ortiz.
Visitation will be at Knesek Funeral Home, 122 N. First St., Wallis, Texas from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 16th, followed by Rosary. Funeral Mass at Guardian Angel Catholic Church, 5610 Demel St., Wallis, Texas at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 17th, followed by Burial in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, 833 Main St., Sealy, Texas.
