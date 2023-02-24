Funeral services for Susie A. Lara, 86, of Rosenberg will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment following at Fulshear Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Susie was born on February 5, 1937 in Simonton, TX. and she passed away on February 22, 2023 in Richmond, TX.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Anita Lara, 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
Susie is survived by her brother, Joe Lara Jr. and wife Ramona; sister, Josie Munoz, nieces and nephews, Mary Garcia, Stella Garcia, Beverly and Chris Boudreaux, Nora and Lupe Nieto, Genaro Martinez Jr. and she was “Meme” to Guadalupe Cortez III and David Cortez. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation Center for the care given during her time of need.
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Lara family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.