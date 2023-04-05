Susan Rene Stratman passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023 at the age of 65. She was born on March 6, 1958 in Houston, Texas to Maurice and Joy Bertrand. On August 15, 1977 she married Bobby Stratman in Fulshear, Texas. They built an incredible life together and had two beautiful children.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Danny Stratman; daughter in law, Tracy Stratman; her three beautiful granddaughters, Caylee Rich, Kinzie Stratman and Ryan Stratman and great grandson, Colt Rich. Mom, Joy Bertrand; brother, Jesse Bertrand, his wife Annette Bertrand; Sister Patricia Orsak, her husband Ronnie Orsak; Sister Rhonda McCain, along with many nieces and nephews and other numerous relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Stratman, daughter Pennie Stratman and her father, Maurice Bertrand.
Susan’s greatest achievement was her family and there is nothing she loved more than her granddaughters. Susan or as the girls referred to her, Mawmaw, talked about them any time she had the chance. She would tell everyone about her oldest granddaughter Caylee and how she made her a great grandma to the most perfect little boy, Colt William. Kinzie is her middle granddaughter, Susan admired her love for dogs, and that she gave her a great granddog, Sadie. Ryan is her youngest baby girl and Susan was beyond proud of Ryan telling everyone how good she does in school and what an incredible softball player Ryan is. She wanted nothing more than her baby girls to be happy.
Susan’s son, Danny meant the world to her. She loved her talks with him and just hanging out. He was truly her pride and joy. She loved her daughter in law, Tracy, and would often tell people she is not just a daughter in law, she is my daughter. Susan loved living in the country and looking out her back window to watch the cows. She loved her talk shows, judge shows and watching the Hallmark channel. There was always one thing certain and that was Susan had a Dr. Pepper sitting next to her. One of her favorite things to do was visit with her mom, sisters and brother. Susan also loved when her great nephew, Dylan would pop in for a surprise visit. Her favorite time of year was Christmas at her mom’s house. She loved seeing the entire family all together.
We are going to miss Susan more than words can describe, but we know she is free of pain and with her father, husband, daughter and many other loved ones.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
