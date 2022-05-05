Sun ye Thomas (nee Kim), age 76, of Cleveland, passed away Sunday May 1, 2022, at Rocky River Gardens Rehabilitation Center, Cleveland following a long illness.
Born in South Korea, she came to the United States in 1974 living in Rocky River, North Ridgeville and the Greater Cleveland area until moving to Sugarland, TX in 2009. She recently moved back to Cleveland.
She was a previous member of Cleveland Korean Presbyterian Church, for many years where she enjoyed helping cook meals for the congregation.
She worked for North Ridgeville City Schools for over 30 years in several different positions, but most of her time was spent as a crossing guard where she enjoyed interacting with the children.
Sun Ye enjoyed staying active doing water aerobics at Bally’s Total Fitness, in Westlake. gardening, traveling with her husband on cruises, but most of all taking care of her grandchildren, and watching the neighborhood kids.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn A. (Tim) Welch of Grafton, sons William (Laura) Thomas of Toledo, Robert (Amy) Thomas of Iowa City, Iowa, grandchildren, Claire, Ethan, Collin, Warren and Brennan, sister Chong Cha (Joseph) Woo of California, and brother, Han Yong Kim of South Korea
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick W. Thomas in 2016, and her parents, Pong Hwan and Yang Im Kim.
The family will receive friends Saturday May 7, 2022 from 3 PM until time of services at 4 PM at Bogner Family Funeral Home 36625 Center Ridge Road North Ridgeville. Rev. Richard Gonser will officiate. Sun ye will be laid to rest with her husband at Houston National Cemetery on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11 am..
