Suham Almadani Schulze, fondly known as “Sue”, 87, of Sugar Land, Texas passed away on August 8, 2022. She was born in Baghdad, Iraq on October 12, 1934 to Saleh AL-Madani and Amina H. AL-Madani.
In addition to her parents, Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Martin Henry Schulze; and brothers, Suhail Selah Almadani and Samir Almadani.
Survivors include her son, Shawn Almadani Schulze (Kristin Lee Schulze) of Richmond, Texas; daughter, Dene Amina Alva (Paul Alva) of Saint Augustine, Florida; grandchildren, Sierra & Sage Alva and Zayn Schulze; sister, Mary Almadani; along with extended family and friends.
Sue spent many years working in retail management at JcPenney, when she wasn’t raising her two adored children. She traveled the world on many memorable HVAC dealer trips with her husband Martin of Martin Schulze Air Conditioning & Heating in Richmond.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 in the State Room of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Morton Cemetery in Richmond, Texas.
For those wishing, please consider making a donation to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (curealz.org).
Pallbearers will include Chuck Schulze, Dr. Art Klawitter, Dr. John Fazzio, Charles Russell, Steven Reynolds, Chris Gurecky. Honorary Pallbearers include Roy Wiederkehr and Wesley Taylor.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.