“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid”. John: 14:27
Steven Ramirez, 54 of Richmond, TX. passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 20, 2022.
Steven was born on December 4, 1967 to Antonio and Elidia Ramirez.
Steven was a very loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a family man who loved his children and grandchild above all. He had an amazing heart and loved to crack jokes and live in the moment. He is loved very much and will be extremely missed by all that had the honor of knowing him.
Steven was preceded in death by his grandparents, Domingo and Maria Rosales and Lucas and Elodia Ramirez and his father, Antonio Ramirez.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter and son-in-law, Deana and Derrick Gardiner; daughter Brittani Ramirez; his mother, Elidia Ramirez; his sisters, Theresa Ramirez, Linda Turrubiate and Gloria Ramirez; his brother and sister-in-law, Carlos and Helen Ramirez; brother, Robert Ramirez and his Granddaughter, Delilah Lilliana Gardiner. He also leaves behind numerous other relatives, loved ones and friends whom he loved dearly.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Steven’s life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 11am – 3pm at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 77471, with a reception to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.