Kyle, TX – Steven E. Leonard, 69, passed away peacefully on August 8th, 2022.
On September 12, 1952, a warm summer day announced the birth of an extraordinary, son of Lee Edward & Ruth Leonard. During his years at Lamar Consolidated High School, Steve excelled in baseball. After graduating high school in 1971, Steve attended Sam Houston State University (SHSU), where he cultivated his passion for photography. After graduating from SHSU in 1979, he began his career as a professional photographer, where he quickly became the preeminent photographer in the Ft. Bend County area. High School graduations and weddings were his specialty. Later in life, Steve grew to love the Real Estate business and became a realtor in the Central Texas area.
During his free time, Steve found joy through his participation in several charitable organizations including AFSUSA, Habitat of Humanity and New Life UpBring. Steve was also a Director of the Central Texas Golf Association, a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas Moses Austin Chapter and Mission City Golf Association.
Steve’s fervent interest in other people along with his unique and outgoing personality, cultivated an unprecedented number of friends and acquaintances. These connections led him to a variety of interests including hunting, fishing, snow skiing and golf. Later in life he privately developed deep faith and a prolific knowledge of the Bible.
What Steve cared for the most, was his family. He is survived by his daughter, Katelyn Leonard; mother, Ruth Leonard; siblings, Ben Leonard, Scott Leonard and wife Tammy, Carole Davis and husband Donnie; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Memorial service pending and will be posted to facebook.com/katelyn.leonard.14. Relatives and friends are invited to share memories and stories during the service by dropping a letter in a collections box located near the entrance.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to UpBring located at upbring.org
