Steven Alan Van Horn passed away on May 20th, 2022, of cancer. He was born in January 1944 to Alan Van Horn and Norma Van Horn of Portland, Ore.
He grew up in the Portland and Eugene area where he enjoyed many outdoor activities, including snow skiing at a young age.
He attended North Eugene High School where he was involved in football and drama class.
He starred in Rebel With a Cause in his high school drama class.
He was very popular as a teenager and he worked as a box boy.
This is where he met his first wife, Georgina, with whom he had four children.
They later divorced and he decided to move to Texas where he spent the majority of his adult life.
Steve took odd jobs until he landed in the flooring business where he worked with several companies before starting his own business (Builders Flooring).
He enjoyed his work and worked in the flooring industry for over 40 years where he was very well known for his expertise in this line of work.
Steve absolutely loved the outdoors and was involved in fishing, boating, archery and shooting. He was in several clubs for archery and shooting and made bows by hand.
He had property that he made into a deer farm that he would often spend time at with friends. Steve was an avid SCUBA diver and taking amazing photos of underwater sea life.
Steve had a very active life and will be greatly missed by his family.
He is survived by three children, Todd Van Horn, Stephanie Van Horn and Shane Van Horn; his brother, Richard Van Horn; eight grandchildren, Levi, Crystal, Melissa, Michael, Cody, Tiffany, Danielle and Ashley; and 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Gina, his mother Norma, and father, Alan.
Fisherman’s Prayer
“God grant that I may live to fish until my dying day, and when it comes to my last cast, I then most humbly pray: When in the Lord’s safe landing net I’m peacefully asleep, that in his mercy I be judged as good enough to keep.”
Arrangements were under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home, 800 Fourth St., Rosenberg, Texas.
