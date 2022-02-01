Steve "Black" Dominguez, 61, was born on March 30, 1961 in Chicago, Illinois and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 24, 2022 in Sugar Land, Texas. Steve was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and great friend to many. He was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren above all. Black enjoyed spending time with good friends and loved football. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete & Gertrudez Dominguez; he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Mary D. Castillo, Susanna Noriega, Santana Dominguez, Pete Dominguez, Jr., Johnny C. Dominguez, and Estella D. Nuñez. Steve leaves behind to cherish and treasure his memories his son, Steven Cody Dominguez & wife Kathleen; his daughters, Tiffany Nicole Dominguez; his grandchildren, Izabella Star Guardado, Lilliana Skye Guardado, Allycia Luna Guardado, Olivia Jewel Dominguez, Sean Vincent Dominguez, and Ethan King Dominguez; his sisters, Gerri Dominguez Becerra and Vivian Dominguez Nuñez; he also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. Black will be dearly missed by all those who shared wonderful memories with him.
WHO YOU WIT!!
Visitation: Saturday, February 5, 2022
Times: 10:00am - 12:00pm
Rosary and Vigil Service: 12:00pm
Location: Compean Funeral Home Main Chapel
Cremation will take place on a later date.
