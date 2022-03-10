Stephen Paul Zdunkewicz, 61, of Rosenberg, Texas passed away on March 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born on February 22, 1961 in Rosenberg to Daniel and Gloria (Raska)Zdunkewicz.
Stephen is preceded in death by his father, Daniel Zdunkewicz.
Survivors include his mother, Gloria; son, Taylor; siblings, Randall and wife, Judy, Jana Kuzniar and husband, James, and Carlen Bibb and husband, Craig.
Friends and family may gather to share memories from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
