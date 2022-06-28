Stefan Chandler Compean, 33, of Rosenberg, Texas, was born December 12, 1988, and left this life to be with his Lord & loved ones on June 18, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 4111 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, Texas 77471, on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Family will be welcoming friends and loved ones from 11am to 12pm. A religious service will follow from 12pm to 1pm.
Stefan is survived by his parents, Frank and Patti Compean; brother, Xander Compean; sisters, Rowan Compean and Ari Originales and her husband Samuel; nieces, Aurora and Talia Originales; and grandparents, Frank and Margie Compean. Stefan also leaves behind numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his dear grandparents, Carlos and Delores Medina as well as his cousin, Rudy Cantu.
Above all, Stefan was a loving son, brother, and friend with an extremely generous spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Words of condolences may be left for the Compean Family at www.epcompean.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family,” 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, Texas, 77471, (281) 238-4443.
