Funeral services for Stanley John Kubelka, 78, of Sugar Land, TX, are set for 10 AM Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Community Christian Church, 5220 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471, with Pastor Ben Kruse officiating. Graveside Services with military honors will follow at Morton Cemetery, Richmond, TX 77469.
Visitation will be from 9 — 10 AM Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the church, for one hour preceding the funeral service.
Stanley John Kubelka was born on June 2, 1944, to Willie A. and Annie Knesek Kubelka.
He died October 11, 2022, in Sugar Land, TX. He was the second oldest of the five surviving children.
He spent his early years living on the Kubelka Family farm near Turkey Creek and Beasley, Texas. One of Stan’s fondest memories as a young boy was going to town with his Czech speaking Grandpa, John Stanley Kubelka, and interpreting for him. In 1958, the family moved to a farm near Somerville, Texas in Burleson County. There he worked on the farm where cotton, corn and milo was grown along with raising pigs, chickens and cattle. To add to the cotton growing land the Kubelka’s leased land near Deanville, Texas and Snook, Texas. (known as the Brazos Bottom) Stan had the job of driving the one tractor to the properties and back home.
Stan graduated from Somerville High School.
He attended Blinn Jr. College and Texas A&M with a major in Mechanical Engineering. In 1966, he joined the Navy and was stationed in Jacksonville, Florida. During the Vietnam War, he was an Ordnance man on aircraft carriers. While in the Navy, he discovered his love for photography. He took many wonderful pictures of all the countries he visited.
In 1974, he returned to Texas and lived in Houston. He had various jobs such as cabinet making and being a mechanic. He created and built beautiful furniture as a hobby. He loved working on cars and that was his career. He retired from Russell & Smith Ford as a head mechanic.
In 1984, he married the love of his life, Margaret Rose Knesek. In 1990, they had one son, Nicholas K. Kubelka. In 1996, Margaret passed away from cancer.
In 2004, Stan underwent a double lung and heart transplant. He survived a lot longer than most people that have transplants.
Stan was a wonderful son, helping his parents however he could. To allow his parents to retire, Stan bought a piece of their farm, which paid off their loan. He was wonderful brother to Eugene (Gene), his younger brother. Those two brothers were like twins growing up. They were always together and sometimes they were in a little mischief together. He was a wonderful brother to his three sisters, Mary Jane Kocurek, Bernadette (Bernie) Hurta and Martha Grygar. He would tell each sister secretly that they were his favorite sister. He was always ready to help anyone especially family. Stan had a great sense of humor and was a joy to be around. He loved kids and his nieces and nephews adored him. The tractor rides were their favorite.
He will be greatly missed especially by his brother Gene and wife Kay, sister Bernadette and husband Edward, sister Martha and husband David, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. We promised our Mother that we would always love and take care of each other. Stan certainly fulfilled that promise.
Now, he is with his Margaret.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret Rose, and sister, Mary Jane Kubelka Kocurek.
Condolence messages may be written for the Kubelka family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
