Simon Lopez, Sr., 49, of Needville, Texas went to be with his Lord and Loved Ones on January 10, 2022. He was born on April 18, 1972 in Wharton, Texas to Emilio Marcelino Lopez and Cecilia (Munoz) Lopez. Simon was employed as Chief Estimator with Boxer Commercial Floors. He was a member of Creekside Christian Fellowship in Needville and was proud to be a part of the Houston West Emmaus Community. His hobbies included watching the Astros, fishing (especially at Hackberry Rod & Gun in Louisiana) and going to the beach. He treasured the times that family could gather and enjoy each other’s company, a cold beverage and good music. This loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, “Unc” and friend will truly be missed.
In addition to his parents, Simon is preceded in death by his sisters, Brenda Manciaz and Susan Gonzales.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Lopez of Needville; children, Simon Lopez, Jr. (wife Melissa), Marcelino Lopez, and Emily Lopez all of Needville; grandchildren, Sophia and Elaina Lopez; sisters, Edith O’ Canas (husband Ruben), and Sarah Corral (husband Arthur); and many nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles, aunts and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Creekside Christian Fellowship, 16628 SH 36, in Needville, Texas 77461.
The visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., on Monday, January 17, 2022 also at Creekside Christian Fellowship in Needville.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
