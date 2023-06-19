Silvia Ann Medina, 56, of Richmond was born on December 27, 1966 in East Bernard, Texas and she passed away on June 13, 2023 in Victoria, TX.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a prayer service being held at 5:00 p.m. at Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Medina; parents, Antonio and Julia Martinez; sister, Herlinda Benoit; niece, Melissa Baca and grandson, Eric Thomas White.
Silvia is survived by her daughters, Kristen Guajardo and husband Ron, Ashly Medina, Gabrielle Medina and spouse Rodrick Davis, Elizabeth Medina and spouse David Jackson; son, Carlos Medina; 20 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; sisters, Hope Macias, Lucy Marron, Esther Lopez, Helen Lopez; brothers, Leonard Martinez, Daniel Martinez, Vidal Martinez and Oscar Martinez. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She will be dearly missed!
Tributes and words of condolences may be left for the Medina family at www.caballero-ryderfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Caballero-Ryder Funeral Home located at 722 Grillo Way, Rosenberg, TX. 281-238-4500.
