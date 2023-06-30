Remembering the Life of Silvano Zepeda: A Respected Community Member and Loving Family Man
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Silvano Leal Zepeda, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Silvano peacefully departed this world on June 28th, 2023, at his home in Rosenburg, Texas, at the remarkable age of 91. Born on November 10th, 1931, Silvano was the cherished son of Guillermo and Guadalupe Zepeda.
Silvano was the youngest of 14 children and is survived by his sister Hortencia Gurra, who resides in Kennedy, Texas. His legacy extends far beyond his immediate family, as he leaves behind a legacy of strength, kindness, and devotion that will be forever cherished.
Silvano's journey began in Campbellton, Texas, where he grew up and eventually married the love of his life, Margarita Llamas Zepeda. He served his country with pride, bravely dedicating two years of his life to the United States Army from 1952 to 1954, valiantly participating in the Korean War. After his military service, Silvano forged a long and prosperous career in the pipeline industry.
Sports held a special place in Silvano's heart, and he was a passionate fan of all Houston teams. Remarkably, at the age of 90, he attended the Astros World Series, exemplifying his unwavering dedication to the team. Silvano's enthusiasm for the game was infectious, and he could always be found fervently cheering or engaging in spirited discussions during televised matches. He also cherished moments of travel and quality time spent with his family. A man of intellectual curiosity, Silvano made it a habit to peruse the daily newspaper and unwind with his iPad.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 72 years, Margarita Llamas Zepeda of Rosenburg, Texas. Silvano's children include daughters Yolanda (Thomas) Colunga of Tempe, Arizona, Olga Zepeda of Rosenburg, Texas, and son Michael (Sheila) Zepeda of Houston, Texas. Sadly, he was preceded in death by his daughter Irene Zepeda of Rosenburg, Texas.
Known affectionately as Dad, Daddy, and Pop to his children and Popo to his grandchildren, Silvano leaves a profound impact on his family. Grandchildren David, Christopher, Nicholas, Tyler, Victoria, and Zachary, as well as great-grandchildren Ashley and David Logan, will forever cherish his memory.
A service commemorating Silvano's remarkable life will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located at 365 St. Francis Ave., Campbellton, Texas, on Friday, July 7th. The viewing will take place from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm, followed by the Rosary at 2:00 pm and the Mass at 2:30 pm. The service will conclude with a procession to the Campbellton Cemetery, where Silvano will be laid to rest. The pallbearers for the service will be his beloved grandsons. Services will be under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home in Pleasanton, TX; if you can not make the service please visit our online registration book to express your condolences at www.hurleyfuneralhome.com.
Silvano Leal Zepeda will forever be remembered for his intelligence, kindness, and generosity. His absence will be deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
