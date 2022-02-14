Sidney Judean “Judy” Bailey, 79, of Richmond, passed away on February 3, 2022.A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 20, at Pecan Grove Baptist Church in Richmond, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Greg Murks. Later in the spring, a burial will be at Macune Cemetery in San Augustine, Texas. She was a longtime member of Pecan Grove Baptist Church where she had a wonderful circle of loving friends. Judy was a talented seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and knitting; she often shared her handmade treasures with family and friends.
Judy was born in Palestine, Texas, on February 23, 1942. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney Albert and Thelma Wade Roberts; twin brothers, Arlon Roy and Harlon Ray Roberts. Judy is survived by her children, Charles L. Bailey, Jr. (Trixy), Janet Lynn Bailey, brother, Thomas W. Roberts, nephew Charlie Roberts, (TJ), grandchildren, Garret, Sarah, and Carson Bailey, and Dylan, Ryan, and Tanner Birchum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pecan Grove Baptist Church.
