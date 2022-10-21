Sidney James Pastor, 90, of Rosenberg, TX, passed away October 16, 2022, in Sugar Land, TX. He was born December 23, 1931, in Beasley, TX.

Mr. Pastor dedicated his life to his faith, The Roman Catholic Church, and to education as a teacher and a principal in Beasley, TX.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eva Pastor, and by two sons, Sid J. and Rafe.

By his request, a private graveside service was held.

Condolence messages may be written for the Pastor family at www.garmanycarden.com

Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.

To plant a tree in memory of Sidney Pastor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.