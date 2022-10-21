Sidney James Pastor, 90, of Rosenberg, TX, passed away October 16, 2022, in Sugar Land, TX. He was born December 23, 1931, in Beasley, TX.
Mr. Pastor dedicated his life to his faith, The Roman Catholic Church, and to education as a teacher and a principal in Beasley, TX.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eva Pastor, and by two sons, Sid J. and Rafe.
By his request, a private graveside service was held.
Condolence messages may be written for the Pastor family at www.garmanycarden.com
Services are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 Fourth Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
