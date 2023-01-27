Shirley Scheffer was born in Portland, Oregon on September 13, 1935 and fell asleep in death on January 18, 2023. She lived the last 30 years of her life in Rosenberg.
Shirley is survived and will be greatly missed by her dear husband, Lee R. Scheffer, who has lived in Rosenberg 75 years, and her three wonderful daughters, Kris Borys, Carole Yaws, Kelly Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Dawn Glass. She is also survived by her dearly loved seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and a host of friends.
Shirley was known as a loving wife, caring mother, and sweet grandmother, and was affectionately called “Dedo.” No matter what name family members called her, they all knew her as a woman having strong faith.
For more than 65 years, Shirley shared her Bible-based faith, not just to a few, but to anyone who would lend an ear. Recently, while eating breakfast at a local diner, Shirley noticed a distraught mother who was afraid to send her daughter to school because of the news about a school shooting. Shirley took the time to talk with her and shared her hope from the scriptures that one day soon there would be no violence in schools as well as the entire earth.
For over 30 years, she volunteered at the Assembly Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located by the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. She was known by many in the community as a beautiful person who tried to help others.
Shirley and her husband Lee regularly wrote words of comfort and hope to those who had lost loved ones in death in the Rosenberg and Richmond areas. They both look forward to a time in the near future when Jehovah God’s promise of a paradise earth with no more tears, pain, suffering and death will be fulfilled. (Revelation 21:3,4) If you have any questions regarding Shirley’s hope, please visit her favorite website, JW.ORG.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 700 W. Fairgrounds Road, Rosenberg, Texas.
