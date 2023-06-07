Shirley Jean Schwarting Stavinoha was born to Howard and Willie Mae Schwarting on December 2nd, 1930, in Jones Prairie, Texas and passed away June 5th, 2023. She grew up on the family farm just outside of Cameron Texas. At the age of 14, she and her parents moved to Rosenberg and she graduated from Rosenberg High School in 1948.
She met Teddy Stavinoha after his return home from WWII. They married on September 5th, 1949 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They celebrated 49 years of marriage until Teddy’s death in 1998. She was a member of Holy Rosary since their marriage, where she was actively involved in numerous ministries throughout her life.
Being raised as an only child, on a farm, during the depression, she frequently commented how she prayed for God to bless her with many children. To this wish, she leaves behind a large and loving family of 50, with her as the Matriarch.
Her children: Tommy Stavinoha and wife Linda, Mike Stavinoha and wife Debbie, Patti Kocich and husband Kenny, and Debbie Chaney and husband Dan.
Her grandchildren: Stephen Stavinoha and wife Shannan, Shelley Garza and husband Alex, Martin Stavinoha, Melinda Merten and husband Brian, April Urbanek and husband Travis, Brooke Low and husband Kyle, Ryan Kocich and wife Alana, Carrie Nowak and husband Phillip, Derek Kocich and girlfriend Sunnie Reagin, Erin Dinan and husband Marshall, Kate Chaney, Lauren Chaney and Max Chaney.
In addition to 19 very special Great Grandchildren.
She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, many of whom lovingly referred to her as “Aunt Shirshee”. She was blessed with a large circle of many special friends.
She worked many jobs throughout her life while also supporting Teddy in the family business, White House Grocery, and her parents business, Howard’s Cafeteria.
However her heart and true calling were devoted to Holy Rosary Catholic School in Rosenberg Texas. Since 1957, she was involved with the school through her volunteerism and employment. Upon retirement, she continued as a volunteer through the Grandpals program until COVID caused a pause.
Services are under the direction of Davis/Greenlawn with visitation Sunday June 11th, from 1-4 and rosary beginning at 3:00. Funeral mass will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Rosenberg, Monday, June 12th at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great grandson: Stephen Stavinoha, Martin Stavinoha, Ryan Kocich, Derek Kocich, Max Chaney and Jackson Low.
Her heart was full when surrounded by family and children in any capacity. To this we suggest that if you desire, donations be directed in her memory to Holy Rosary Catholic School in Rosenberg.
