Shirley Hyatt, 76, passed away on July 13th, 2023, at her home in Missouri City, TX. She will be dearly missed by her friends and family. Although we are deeply saddened by her passing, let not sorrow burden our hearts. She is now in a better place and after a long battle our mother is finally at rest and peace.
“A mom’s hug lasts long after she lets go.”
Shirley Ann Band was born on September 8th, 1946, in Rosenberg, TX, to Gilbert and Mary Band. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister whose family meant everything to her.
For those of you that really knew our mom, the one thing that you could always count on was her planning an event, function, or party. She was a longtime member of the women’s sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. There was not an event planned in over 45 years that our mother did not at least contribute some decorations to or have the perfect outfit to match the theme of the party. Mom and Del met many friends over the years through this sorority. She cherished each of them and their families as well as the friendships and bonds that were made.
Mom loved going back to her childhood home in Rosenberg and spending time with family, especially during the holidays. She treasured these family gatherings and loved to oversee the planning of them, making sure everyone knew just what to bring. Some of our best memories are the times spent at the farm because of her efforts to make each event and holiday special. This is just who she was and what she loved to do!
We love you to the moon and back!
Shirley is survived by her husband Del of 41 years, children Chris Luksa, Jason Luksa wife Alyssa, stepdaughter Beth Folkman husband Jason, brother Larry Band wife Linda, sister Cindy Stegemiller husband Jimmie, as well as seven grandchildren, Houston and Olive Luksa, Landon and Kenley Luksa and Elena, Joshua, and Marisa Ellyson.
We would also like to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to Audelia Parra and her daughters for their dedicated and loving care of mom over the last 7 months.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 28th at First Presbyterian Church of Sugar Land at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shirley’s name to First Presbyterian Church of Sugar Land.
Condolence messages may be written for the Hyatt family at www.garmanycarden.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Garmany & Carden Funeral Directors, 1201 4th Street, Rosenberg, TX 77471 (281)342-4671.
