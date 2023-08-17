Sherril Gardner BeMent

Sherril “Sherri” Gardner BeMent, age 75, ended her five year battle with lung cancer, on August 10, 2023, peacefully in her sleep at her home in Fulshear, Tx, with her husband, W. Owen BeMent at her side. Sherri was born on April 22, 1948, in New Brunswick, NJ, to John Irving Gardner and Edith Mae (Unglaub) Gardner. She graduated from New Providence High School and then obtained her BS in Nursing from the University of Maryland in 1970. She then moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, and worked at the Jewish Community Hospital as an RN. She met her husband, of 47 years, on a blind date in 1975 and they were married 8 months later. They moved to Fairchilds, Tx, in 1976 and she continued working as a nurse for several years at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic and later at Memorial Southwest where she specialized in recovering heart bypass patients in the ICU. She was an active volunteer in the Needville School District and served as Vice President and President of the Needville PTA. She moved overseas (The Netherlands) with her husband (his work) in 1996. Upon their return in 2001, they moved to Fulshear, Tx. Sherri had a beautiful soprano voice and loved to sing, work outside in her large garden, research her family genealogy and ride her Tennessee Walker horses in Competitive Trail events throughout Texas. She loved to travel and saw 49 of 50 states (missed Oregon) and four continents. She later took up bicycle riding and completed several long-distance non-competitive rides in Texas, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She was always active in her church and was a long-time member of Grand Parkway Baptist Church in Richmond, Tx. She is survived by her husband, Wheeler Owen BeMent; two sons: Wheeler John BeMent and wife Felicity June (Lescher), and Randall Alexander “Alex” BeMent and wife Abby Lynn (Richardson); and four grandchildren: Mykayla Nicole BeMent, Wheeler Braden BeMent, Trenton John BeMent, and Alexander Bowen “Bo” BeMent. Her ashes will be interred in the Gardner family plot in the 6 mile Run Cemetery outside of New Brunswick, NJ, where she will join others of her family buried there since before the Revolutionary War. Sherri had a dynamic and direct demeanor, complemented by a playful and charitable disposition, that will be sorely missed.
Sherri did not want a service. She said: “I lived a great fun filled life and I do not want my friends to get together to remember me and cry and be sad.”
