Sherman Dale Mullinax, 80, of Richmond, Texas, was born Nov. 28, 1941, and went to be with his Lord and Loved Ones on Oct. 9, 2022.
Graveside service will be held on Thurs., Oct. 20, 2022, at 1:15pm at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, TX., 77038.
Sherman proudly served his country. He served in Vietnam in the Army.
Sherman is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Kenneth and Ofelia Mullinax; brothers, James Mullinax, Carl Mullinax and Curtis Mullinax.
He is survived by his loving wife Lucinda Zulkowski-Mullinax; brother, Bobby Mullinax and wife Cammy; stepdaughter, Cindy Quibodeaux and husband Andre; grandchildren, Avery, Alexis, Brooke and Sophia Quibodeaux; along with several nieces, nephews, friends and many other loved ones.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX 77471, 281-238-4443.
