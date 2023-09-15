Sheila Kay Elliott Wiles was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She left this world on July 4, 2023, finding freedom and rest at the end of a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Though our hearts are broken, we know she is now whole and healed in the presence of God.
Sheila was born in Bragg City, Missouri on July 18, 1951, to Drace and Ted Elliott. The youngest of seven siblings, Sheila left home for college in 1969 and in September 1970 married Jerry Wiles, who would become her partner in life and ministry for 53 years.
Sheila had an abiding love for Jesus that spilled over in the ways she loved and served. She was known for her gentle presence, gracious spirit, and genuine care for those around her. As a mother and educator, she nurtured in her children a love for language, story, and beauty. She cultivated beautiful spaces in her garden and home to share with others through generous, thoughtful hospitality.
Sheila’s life was a living example of one of her favorite verses, Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another, just as in Christ God forgave you.”
Sheila is survived by her husband Jerry; children Jonathan (and Maridyth) Wiles and Sarah Beth (and Brandon) Baca; and her grandchildren Asher, Eden, Elliott, Ruby, Riley, Noble, and Nora.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm on September 30, 2023, at The Bridge Fellowship, 802 Brooks Street, Sugar Land Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sheila’s memory to Living Water International, KHCB Radio Network, or Attack Poverty.
