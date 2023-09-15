Sheila Kay Elliott Wiles

Rosenberg, TX (77471)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 74F. E winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.