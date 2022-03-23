Sharron Brinkely Lindemann, 67, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Sugar Land. Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Granny and Elvis Lover. She was born January 13, 1955, in Houston to Leslie and Stella Brinkley. Shortly after she fell in love with Elvis Presley which led to a lifelong obsession. She met the other love of her life, David Lindemann in the 1980’s, fell in love with his blue eyes and married him ten years later. Together they raised their niece Stella as their own daughter. Sharron is preceded in death by her father, mother and two brothers, Sherman and William AKA ”Tubby”, her nephew William, her wonderful father and mother-in-law, Eddie and Marzline Walzel, along with many animals she has loved over her lifetime. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, David, daughter, Stella, her three grandchildren, sister, Flora, son-in-law Matthew and her brothers-in-law, Dale and Malcolm Lindemann along with their families. She will be very missed and remembered for her amazing fashion sense, love for dancing, but most importantly, her heart of gold.
Funeral services will be held Monday, March 28, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday from Noon until service time in The Chapel.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
