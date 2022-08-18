Sharon Pirie, 70, was born on September 11, 1951, in Binghamton, NY. She went to be with her “Lord and Loved Ones” on August 13, 2022, in Thompsons, TX. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Richmond, 502 S 5th St., Richmond, TX 77469, on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11:00am.
Sherri is preceded in death by her father Herbert (Bud) Crispell, and mother Pearl Crispell and grandchild Jacob, She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her son’s Robert III, James and JoeBob, and husband Bob, daughter-in-law Lindsey and Donna, grandchildren Alex and wife Hannah and Amber and husband Ray, and Jessica. Brother Gary Crispell, and sister Jacqui Crispell; along with numerous other great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Sharon was a loving Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grand-parent, Great grandparent, and Friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E.P. Compean Funeral Directors, “Our Family Serving Your Family”, 1223 Sixth St., Rosenberg, TX. 77471, 281-238-4443.
