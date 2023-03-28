Santino Hernandez, 19 months, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 in Houston. He was born August 21, 2021, in Houston to Lance and Melissa Hernandez.
Survivors include his parents, paternal grandparents, Frank and Mary Hernandez, maternal grandmother, Mary Ruiz, along with a host of other loving family members, aunts, and uncles.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 3, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Sugar Land with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Sunday afternoon, April 2, 2023 from 1-5 P.M. with a Rosary at 4:00 P.M.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
