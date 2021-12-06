Visitation for Santiago Hernandez, Jr., 50, of Needville, Texas will be held Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, December 9, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Hernandez Funeral Home 800 Fourth Street in Rosenberg.
Santiago was born November 14, 1971, in Houston, Texas and he passed away November 27, 2021. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Rosendo and Elvira Gaona; Antonio Reyes and Ramona Hernandez; his uncle Rogelio Gaona.
He is survived by his mother and step father Maria Gaona Morales and husband Jesse; his father Santiago Hernandez, Sr.; his companion and friend Sabrina Lopez; his daughters Ashely Nicole Hernandez and Sara Ann Adame Hernandez; his brothers Apolonio Hernandez and Miguel Hernandez; his sisters Dora Hernandez, Sylvia Dorner and husband Nelson, Angela Garcia and husband Elmer, Loretta Reyes, Monica Montalvo and husband Raul, Brenda Morales; his granddaughter Amorilynne Aiyana Stalvey; his nephews and nieces Stephen Hernandez, Anthony Aguilar, Elias Hernandez, Jacob Mata, Marcus Padilla, Sky Padilla, Greyson Dorner, Marcel Hernandez, Ivric Ramirez, Alyssa Garcia, Generra Cardenas, Danielle Romero and Preslee Garcia; along with numerous aunts and uncles as well as other loving family members and friends.
“We are limited to (65) number of guests at time of service, we do request that everyone in attendance continue to practice social distances and masks are required at all times. Children are required to be seated with parents at all times.”
To share memories of Santiago please visit our website at www.hernandezfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hernandez Funeral Home 800 Fourth Street in Rosenberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.