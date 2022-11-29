Sandra (Sandy) Lee Conner

Sandra (Sandy) Lee Whiting was born on October 16, 1942 in Boston, Massachusetts. The eldest child of Alfred and Nellie Whiting, Sandy and her family lived in Wellesley Hills, a suburb of Boston until Sandy was nine years old. In 1952, Alfred and Nellie moved Sandy and her three siblings from Massachusetts to Houston, Texas.
During her teenage years in Houston, Sandy enjoyed playing sports and riding horses. As was the case with many young girls at the time, she was a huge fan of Elvis Presley. Sandy loved to recall the night when she was in high school and got to attend an Elvis concert with some friends. As she stood on the front row and leaned toward the stage, Elvis bent down, handed her a scarf, and touched her on the cheek as he was singing a love song. Sandy said, “At the time, I never wanted to wash my face again.”
Six months after graduating from Bellaire High School, Sandy married another singer. On November 26, 1960, Sandra Lee Whiting became Sandra Lee Conner. Although not quite as well known as the King of Rock n Roll, Clell Lee Conner would spend the next 62 years of his life singing her love songs.
Sandy worked with Clell at a medical lab company for a couple of years after they got married. Following the birth of the first of three children in 1962, Sandy dedicated the rest of her life doing what she loved the most – being a wife, mother, and eventually a grandmother. In 1977, Clell and Sandy moved their family from Alief to Simonton. They built a home (designed by Sandy) that would be their residence for the next 45 years.
Other than her dedication to her family, Sandy loved to be active. Whether it was projects around the house, gardening and working in the yard, cooking (her holiday meals for family and friends were legendary), or helping Clell out at the barn, Sandy was never one to sit still for any length of time. “There’s always something to do,” she often said.
In her younger years, Sandy loved playing softball. Playing for a church league in the 1970’s, Sandy pitched a no-hitter that according to officials at the time, had never been done before in a slow-pitch game in that league. An avid league bowler for many years, Sandy once bowled a perfect game while sick and running a fever.
Sandy donated to many charities over the course of her life. She volunteered at Poly Ryon Hospital every Thursday for over 30 years. Her kindness toward others was evident in not only her words but her deeds.
However, above all else, the essence of Sandy was her Christian faith. Her faith in Christ sustained her throughout her entire life. Every morning for many years, Sandy spent time reading the Bible and Christian devotionals. Sandy and Clell raised their children in a Christian home and she was always ready to share her faith with others. Sandy and Clell were members of the Methodist Church before joining the Simonton Community Church in 2010.
On November 12th, surrounded by family, Sandra Lee Conner escaped the surly bonds of earth and touched the face of God. She is now engulfed in an everlasting love in the presence of her Savior.
Preceded in death by Clell her loving husband of almost 62 years, Sandy is survived by son Jim Bob Conner and wife Trish; Daughter Holly Huebner and husband Andrew; Daughter Lori May and husband Kurt; Grandchildren Cole and Dylan Huebner, and Savannah and Conner May; Brother Bob Whiting and sisters Lana and Sara Whiting; and nephew David Brunson and his wife Therese and daughter Lindsey.
Extended family includes Evangeline Woodley, step-granddaughters Kaleigh Graham and Lauren Wilkens and four step great-grandchildren. Also, special friends Tabby Poorman and Chris Nassif.
Funeral Services for Sandy Conner will be held at the Simonton Community Church on Saturday, December 3rd at 11am. Visitation precedes the service from 10:30 to 11a. Burial and a reception at the church will follow.
